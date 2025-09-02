Left Menu

Delhi Extends a Lifeline to Flood-Affected States

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta pledged comprehensive support to the flood-hit northern states, promising aid to Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana. Gupta outlined the readiness of the Delhi government to provide vital assistance for recovery efforts amidst severe disruptions to lives, properties, and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:27 IST
Delhi Extends a Lifeline to Flood-Affected States
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has stepped forward with a promise of robust support for states ravaged by severe flooding, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and others. In a proactive initiative, Gupta connected with chief ministers across five flood-afflicted regions, discussing the extensive damage and the urgent need for assistance.

Gupta communicated with J&K's Omar Abdullah, Himachal Pradesh's Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami, Punjab's Bhagwant Mann, and Haryana's Nayab Singh Saini, offering assurances of Delhi's readiness to provide substantial help. This support aims to alleviate the widespread disruption caused by the natural disaster.

The flood crisis has caused significant distress across these states, rendering numerous families homeless and severely impacting road and communication networks. In these challenging times, Gupta's leadership underscores her solidarity with the affected regions, reflecting Delhi's commitment to aiding their recovery and rebuilding efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP's 'Sewa Pakhwara': A Tribute to Modi's Vision for Delhi

BJP's 'Sewa Pakhwara': A Tribute to Modi's Vision for Delhi

 India
2
YSRCP Accuses NDA Coalition of Media Suppression

YSRCP Accuses NDA Coalition of Media Suppression

 India
3
Maratha Protesters Celebrate Victory as Government Concedes to Demands

Maratha Protesters Celebrate Victory as Government Concedes to Demands

 India
4
Bihar Bandh Called to Protest Insults at PM Modi

Bihar Bandh Called to Protest Insults at PM Modi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025