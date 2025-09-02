Delhi Extends a Lifeline to Flood-Affected States

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has stepped forward with a promise of robust support for states ravaged by severe flooding, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and others. In a proactive initiative, Gupta connected with chief ministers across five flood-afflicted regions, discussing the extensive damage and the urgent need for assistance.

Gupta communicated with J&K's Omar Abdullah, Himachal Pradesh's Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami, Punjab's Bhagwant Mann, and Haryana's Nayab Singh Saini, offering assurances of Delhi's readiness to provide substantial help. This support aims to alleviate the widespread disruption caused by the natural disaster.

The flood crisis has caused significant distress across these states, rendering numerous families homeless and severely impacting road and communication networks. In these challenging times, Gupta's leadership underscores her solidarity with the affected regions, reflecting Delhi's commitment to aiding their recovery and rebuilding efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)