Maratha Activist Ends Hunger Strike with Government Success
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange ended his hunger strike after the Maharashtra government agreed to his demands. Jarange, hospitalized for dehydration and low blood sugar, began his protest on August 29. He accepted a glass of fruit juice, marking the end of his fast.
Updated: 03-09-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 11:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange ended his fast after the Maharashtra government accepted most of his demands regarding caste reservation.
Jarange, who launched his hunger strike on August 29 in Mumbai, concluded the protest on Tuesday afternoon, acknowledging his satisfaction with the state's promise to issue Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas for OBC reservation.
Currently hospitalized for dehydration and low blood sugar, Jarange's health is stable as he receives IV fluids and will remain on a liquid diet until full recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
