Controversial Remarks by BJP MLA Stir Outrage

BJP MLA B P Harish faces legal action for making derogatory remarks about a woman IPS officer. The comments, comparing the officer to a pet, led to an FIR with charges including criminal intimidation and insulting a woman's modesty. The controversy highlights tensions between political and law enforcement officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davangere | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA B P Harish is embroiled in controversy following his alleged derogatory remarks against a female IPS officer. The MLA reportedly compared Davangere Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth to a pet dog, leading to significant backlash.

The remarks, made during a press conference, suggested that SP Prashanth did not properly acknowledge Harish at official meetings. Instead, he accused her of showing preferential treatment to the Shamanuru family, influential figures from the Congress party.

An FIR has been lodged under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of criminal intimidation. The situation underscores ongoing tensions between political and law enforcement entities in the region.

