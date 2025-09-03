Left Menu

Rajasthan's Political Dynamics: Raje Meets RSS Chief

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje met with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Jodhpur. The visit was brief, lasting only 20 minutes, and the agenda remains undisclosed. Raje also paid tribute to former BJP MP Colonel Sonaram, amidst rumors of her potential larger role in the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:30 IST
Vasundhara Raje
During a brief visit to Jodhpur, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje met with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. The meeting lasted approximately 20 minutes, though its agenda was not disclosed to the public.

Raje's visit coincides with Bhagwat's nine-day tour of the city, sparking interest in political circles. Her journey also included a stop in Jaisalmer to honor former BJP MP Colonel Sonaram.

Recent encounters with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have fueled speculation that Raje might be poised for an expanded role within the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

