Rajasthan's Political Dynamics: Raje Meets RSS Chief

During a brief visit to Jodhpur, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje met with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. The meeting lasted approximately 20 minutes, though its agenda was not disclosed to the public.

Raje's visit coincides with Bhagwat's nine-day tour of the city, sparking interest in political circles. Her journey also included a stop in Jaisalmer to honor former BJP MP Colonel Sonaram.

Recent encounters with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have fueled speculation that Raje might be poised for an expanded role within the BJP.

