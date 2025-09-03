Left Menu

Putin Open to Elevating Negotiation Talks with Ukraine

In a recent statement, President Vladimir Putin expressed Russia's willingness to adjust the level of its negotiators in discussions with Ukraine, should the need arise. He praised the efforts of the current delegation, particularly Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky, while remaining open to a potential meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-09-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 19:54 IST
Putin Open to Elevating Negotiation Talks with Ukraine
Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that Russia is open to elevating the status of its negotiating team in ongoing discussions with Ukraine if deemed necessary. He stopped short of providing specific details.

Putin expressed satisfaction with the efforts of Russia's negotiation team, particularly praising the leadership of Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky.

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has invited Putin to meet in person, the Russian leader stated his readiness for such a meeting in Moscow, contingent on Zelenskiy's presence.

TRENDING

1
Allahabad High Court Reserves Verdict on Rahul Gandhi's U.S. Remarks Case

Allahabad High Court Reserves Verdict on Rahul Gandhi's U.S. Remarks Case

 India
2
Putin Suggests Peace Talks for Ukraine Amid Military Tensions

Putin Suggests Peace Talks for Ukraine Amid Military Tensions

 Global
3
Biometric Attendance Revolutionizes Railway Operations

Biometric Attendance Revolutionizes Railway Operations

 India
4
Revolutionizing Payments: The Fed's Upcoming Innovation Conference

Revolutionizing Payments: The Fed's Upcoming Innovation Conference

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025