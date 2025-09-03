Putin Open to Elevating Negotiation Talks with Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that Russia is open to elevating the status of its negotiating team in ongoing discussions with Ukraine if deemed necessary. He stopped short of providing specific details.

Putin expressed satisfaction with the efforts of Russia's negotiation team, particularly praising the leadership of Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky.

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has invited Putin to meet in person, the Russian leader stated his readiness for such a meeting in Moscow, contingent on Zelenskiy's presence.