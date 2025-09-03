Left Menu

Putin's Proposal: Negotiating Peace or Wielding Power in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed openness to negotiating an end to the conflict in Ukraine if 'common sense prevails,' hinting at potential diplomacy driven by U.S. efforts. However, he remains prepared to use force if talks don't meet his demands, keeping pressure on Ukrainian President Zelenskiy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 21:45 IST
Putin's Proposal: Negotiating Peace or Wielding Power in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed that the conflict in Ukraine could end through negotiations, depending on whether 'common sense prevails.' He stated his preference for a diplomatic resolution during a visit to Beijing, but remains ready to resort to force if necessary.

Putin's remarks come amid ongoing U.S. initiatives aimed at finding a settlement to the war in Ukraine, described as Europe's largest since World War Two. While Putin acknowledges these efforts, he demands Ukraine abandon aspirations of joining NATO and address alleged discrimination against Russian speakers.

The Russian leader expressed willingness to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Moscow, on the condition of fruitful discussions. Despite possible dialogue, Ukraine's government, along with the international community, views Russia's annexation claims as illegal.

