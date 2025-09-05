Controversy Erupts Over Facebook Comments Against BJP MLA

Three individuals have been booked by the police for allegedly posting defamatory comments about BJP MLA Ketakee Singh on Facebook, as confirmed by the authorities on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Mishra reported that the controversial remarks sparked significant backlash from locals, prompting separate FIRs at the Bansdih and Sahatwar police stations on Wednesday.

In a case filed at Bansdih, Shivendra Satyarthi was charged under section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 72A of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act after a complaint was registered by the station house officer, Rakesh Upadhyay. Satyarthi allegedly used abusive language against Singh, potentially disrupting public order, according to police statements.

Meanwhile, at Sahatwar, accusations against Ajay Yadav and Satyadev Yadav were lodged under section 67 of the IT (Amendment) Act, following a complaint by local BJP mandal president Mithilesh Tiwari. The duo was accused of posting "obscene" comments about the MLA on Facebook.

Additionally, Samajwadi Party women workers orchestrated a protest outside Ketakee Singh's residence in Lucknow, denouncing her statements against party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Singh claimed the protestors created chaos, attempted a forced entry, and caused distress to her teenage daughter, resulting in her missing school.

