Controversy Erupts Over Derogatory Facebook Posts Against BJP MLA

Three men were charged for allegedly making derogatory comments about BJP MLA Ketakee Singh on Facebook. Police filed FIRs in separate incidents involving the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act. The alleged comments sparked local outrage, leading to legal action and protests by rival political party members.

Updated: 05-09-2025 09:38 IST
Three individuals face legal action for allegedly posting derogatory comments on Facebook about BJP MLA Ketakee Singh, authorities announced Thursday.

The comments have incited strong reactions from locals, prompting FIRs to be filed at Bansdih and Sahatwar police stations, according to Superintendent Rajesh Kumar Mishra.

A separate protest erupted outside Singh's residence in Lucknow, led by Samajwadi Party women workers, following controversial remarks made by Singh against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

