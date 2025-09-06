Left Menu

Bihar Political Sparks Fly Over Allegations of Unrest and Development Bias

Bihar's Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha criticizes RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav for attempting to disrupt social harmony, in response to Yadav's accusations against PM Narendra Modi. The political tensions arise amid allegations that Modi favored Gujarat for industrial development. As elections approach, both sides continue their intense exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 10:25 IST
Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha fiercely criticized Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday, accusing him of attempting to foment unrest in the state and disturb social harmony. Sinha's statements come on the heels of remarks made by Yadav questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's motives regarding industrial development.

Sinha drew parallels between Yadav and Dhritarashtra from the Mahabharata, alleging that Yadav's actions were driven by blind affection towards his family at the expense of Bihar's stability. He asserted that the people of Bihar have reached their breaking point and are determined to pursue peace and development under the leadership of Modi and Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar.

The accusations follow a heated accusation from Yadav, posted on social media platform X, criticizing Modi for allegedly favoring Gujarat over Bihar in setting up factories. Meanwhile, political tensions are further exacerbated by a since-deleted post from Kerala Congress, which compared Bihar to bidis, sparking condemnation from Bihar's leaders. With elections looming, BJP and RJD continue their war of words as the political battle intensifies in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

