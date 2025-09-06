Left Menu

AIADMK Unrest: Sengottaiyan's Call for Unity Leads to Ouster

AIADMK senior leader K A Sengottaiyan was removed from his party positions after urging General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to readmit expelled members. Sengottaiyan called the decision undemocratic but remains committed to unifying the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-09-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 15:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan has been stripped of his party positions following his call for General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to reintegrate those expelled from the party. The decision was announced on Saturday, removing Sengottaiyan from the roles of state organization secretary and Erode rural west district secretary.

Sengottaiyan had demanded a reconciliation within ten days during a media interaction in Erode. In response to his removal, Sengottaiyan expressed surprise and disappointment, labeling the action as 'undemocratic' but reaffirmed his commitment to unify the party.

Despite avoiding direct mention of Palaniswami's name, Sengottaiyan referred to him as 'General Secretary' during a press briefing at his Kullampalayam farmhouse. He reiterated his efforts to continue seeking unity among expelled leaders.

