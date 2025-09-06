Left Menu

Goa Assembly Poised for Speaker Election

Goa's state assembly is set to hold a special session on September 25 to elect a new speaker after Ramesh Tawadkar's resignation. The ruling BJP has not officially announced a candidate, but MLA Ganesh Gaonkar is a likely choice. The BJP holds a strong majority in the assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 06-09-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 21:01 IST
Goa Assembly Poised for Speaker Election
Goa Governor
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Goa is gearing up for a significant change as the state's assembly prepares to elect a new speaker in a one-day session scheduled for September 25. The election follows the resignation of former speaker Ramesh Tawadkar, who has since joined the Pramod Sawant cabinet.

Currently without an official candidate announcement from the ruling BJP, speculation is rife about potential appointees, with BJP MLA Ganesh Gaonkar emerging as a likely choice. Gaonkar, a respected tribal leader, represents the Sanvordem assembly constituency and has expressed his readiness to assume new responsibilities if nominated.

The BJP, along with its allies, commands a substantial majority in the 40-member House, holding 33 seats. This strong position underlines the party's influence and capability to appoint a suitable candidate who aligns with its strategic vision for the state.

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Crisis: A Call for Central Support Amidst Devastation

Punjab's Crisis: A Call for Central Support Amidst Devastation

 India
2
Explosive Tragedy Strikes Cricket Match in Pakistan

Explosive Tragedy Strikes Cricket Match in Pakistan

 Pakistan
3
Outcry Over Custodial Torture: Kerala's Police Controversy Deepens

Outcry Over Custodial Torture: Kerala's Police Controversy Deepens

 India
4
England Sticks with Duckett Despite Slump; Struggles in ODIs Continue

England Sticks with Duckett Despite Slump; Struggles in ODIs Continue

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025