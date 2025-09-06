Goa Assembly Poised for Speaker Election

The political landscape in Goa is gearing up for a significant change as the state's assembly prepares to elect a new speaker in a one-day session scheduled for September 25. The election follows the resignation of former speaker Ramesh Tawadkar, who has since joined the Pramod Sawant cabinet.

Currently without an official candidate announcement from the ruling BJP, speculation is rife about potential appointees, with BJP MLA Ganesh Gaonkar emerging as a likely choice. Gaonkar, a respected tribal leader, represents the Sanvordem assembly constituency and has expressed his readiness to assume new responsibilities if nominated.

The BJP, along with its allies, commands a substantial majority in the 40-member House, holding 33 seats. This strong position underlines the party's influence and capability to appoint a suitable candidate who aligns with its strategic vision for the state.