AIMIM Backs Reddy for Vice-President

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi announced his party's support for opposition vice-presidential candidate B. Sudershan Reddy. Owaisi shared via X that Telangana CMO requested his support for the respected Hyderabadi jurist in the upcoming September 9 polls. Owaisi personally conveyed his good wishes to Reddy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-09-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 00:47 IST
Asaduddin Owaisi
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has pledged his party's endorsement for B. Sudershan Reddy, the opposition's candidate for vice-president. The announcement was made following a request from the Telangana Chief Minister's Office.

In a social media post, Owaisi confirmed the conversation with the Telangana CMO, and expressed his party's willingness to back Justice Reddy in the vice-presidential election set for September 9.

Owaisi, a Hyderabad MP and prominent parliamentary figure, has extended his well-wishes directly to Reddy, recognizing his distinguished career as a former Supreme Court judge and his local roots in Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

