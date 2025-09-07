Tragedy in Kyiv: Deadly Airstrike Shatters Calm

A devastating Russian drone and missile attack struck Kyiv on Sunday, leaving at least two people dead, including a 1-year-old child, and injuring 15 others. The assault has led to smoke rising from Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers building, marking a potentially significant shift in Russia's targeting strategy.

Associated Press reporters noted the smoke coming from the roof of the building, but it remains unclear whether the damage was from a direct hit. If confirmed, it would indicate a deliberate escalation in Russia's air assault on Kyiv. Traditionally, government buildings in the city's center have been spared from such attacks.

Rescue teams quickly responded to the attack, clearing debris and attending to victims in affected residential areas. Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported that debris from Russian drones hit residential buildings in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts. As hopes for peace talks continue to dwindle, Sunday's strikes represent the second mass attack on Ukraine's capital in just two weeks.