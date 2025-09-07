Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh CM Assures Relief in Flood-Hit Areas

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited flood-affected areas in Hamirpur district. Originally scheduled for Saturday, his visit was delayed due to rain. He visited Sujanpur and Dalit basti in Chabutra village, where he assured affected families of support and relief in recovering from the disaster.

On Sunday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited flood-affected regions in the Sujanpur sub-division of Hamirpur district. His presence offered reassurance to locals as he promised immediate support and relief efforts.

Originally planned for Saturday, the chief minister's visit faced delays owing to adverse weather conditions characterized by heavy rains. However, he made his way to the district as soon as it was feasible.

In an especially hard-hit area, Dalit basti in Chabutra village, where six homes had sunk and many others were significantly damaged, Sukhu met with families, offering comfort and a pledge of governmental assistance to help them through these challenging times.

