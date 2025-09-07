BJP Accuses Opposition of Shielding Infiltrators in India
The BJP has accused opposition leaders of running a campaign to protect illegal infiltrators in India. Citing various comments from opposition figures, the BJP underscores issues in states like West Bengal and Jharkhand, claiming these remarks reflect frustration over electoral roll reviews by the Election Commission.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has leveled serious accusations against opposition leaders, alleging they are orchestrating efforts to shield illegal infiltrators residing in India. This accusation was brought forth by BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, who pointed to statements made by opposition figures as evidence.
In particular, Patra referenced comments by Jharkhand minister and Congress leader Irfan Ansari, who vowed to 'dig the grave of the BJP' in response to the party's allegations branding him and others as Bangladeshi infiltrators. Ansari clarified that his remarks were a retort to these unfounded assertions by the BJP.
Further fueling the controversy, TMC leader Abdur Rahim Boxi allegedly threatened to harm individuals speaking out against infiltrators. The BJP's allegations coincide with opposition discontent over the Election Commission's intensive review of electoral rolls, which BJP claims is aimed at protecting national security.
