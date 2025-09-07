Tripura Politics: A Shift in Power Dynamics

On Sunday, Tripura's Transport Minister, Sushsanta Chowdhury, made a bold statement regarding the state's political landscape. He claimed that the Congress central leadership effectively handed the northeastern state over to the CPI(M) to consolidate power in Delhi.

Speaking at a rally in West Tripura's Ranirbazar, Chowdhury reflected on historical political trends, asserting that the year 1993, marked by the PV Narsimha Rao government's imposition of President's rule, will not recur. He explained that past opportunities for regime change were missed by the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) due to the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) lack of cooperation.

Chowdhury, formerly of the NSUI and Youth Congress before joining BJP in 2018, criticized the old leadership's strategy. He expressed optimism for the BJP's future, foreseeing a strong win in the 2028 state elections with at least 35 of the 60 assembly seats.