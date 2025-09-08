Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Past Recruitments under Samajwadi Party Rule
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized past recruitment practices under the Samajwadi Party, alleging corruption and favoritism. He highlighted instances where individuals held multiple positions simultaneously. Adityanath vowed ongoing investigations would reveal those responsible, emphasizing that accountability would include legal repercussions for those involved in abuse and systemic failures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-09-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 14:58 IST
- India
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh raised concerns over recruitment under the previous Samajwadi Party's governance, pointing to instances of corruption.
At an event in Lucknow, Adityanath spoke about numerous appointments under investigation by the CBI, spotlighting cases where individuals were drawing multiple salaries.
He pledged thorough probes into these alleged malpractices, suggesting that those implicated in the misconduct may face stringent legal actions once the investigations conclude.
