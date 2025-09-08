Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Past Recruitments under Samajwadi Party Rule

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh raised concerns over recruitment under the previous Samajwadi Party's governance, pointing to instances of corruption.

At an event in Lucknow, Adityanath spoke about numerous appointments under investigation by the CBI, spotlighting cases where individuals were drawing multiple salaries.

He pledged thorough probes into these alleged malpractices, suggesting that those implicated in the misconduct may face stringent legal actions once the investigations conclude.