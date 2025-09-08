Left Menu

A Political Shift in Samoa: New Leadership Amid Turmoil

Samoa's ruling party, FAST, will return to power with La'aulialemalietoa Schmidt as the new leader after dethroning Fiame Naomi Mata'afa, the first female prime minister. The elections signaled a significant political shift, dominated by infighting and legal challenges over election results.

Samoa's political landscape is set for a dramatic transformation as the ruling party FAST maintains its parliamentary majority, but with new leadership. La'aulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Schmidt is anticipated to become the new prime minister, succeeding Fiame Naomi Mata'afa, Samoa's first female prime minister, after a contentious election.

Fiame faced political upheaval after her minority government failed to pass the budget, prompting a vote where she led the new Samoa Uniting Party, securing only three seats. FAST won 30 seats in Parliament, positioning itself as the dominant force while facing potential legal contests from its rivals.

The electoral journey was marred by accusations of vote-buying, with Samoa Observer reporting challenges to the results. Despite the controversies, including pending legal charges against the incoming leader, FAST's promises of localized governance and reduced taxes resonated with voters, marking a notable shift for Samoa.

