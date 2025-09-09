Left Menu

Nepal at Crossroads: Youth Rebellion Sparks Political Change

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned amidst massive protests driven by the youth, primarily Gen Z, due to issues ranging from corruption to a social media ban. The protests, marked by violence and demands for accountability, resulted in intense political pressure on Oli, leading to his departure.

Nepal at Crossroads: Youth Rebellion Sparks Political Change
Nepal is witnessing a seismic political shift as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigns in the wake of large-scale, youth-led protests. The demonstrations, which have shaken the nation's political fabric, stem from allegations of corruption and a controversial social media ban.

Protesters took to the streets, voicing their discontent and targeting private residences of influential political figures, including President Ramchandra Paudel. The chaos escalated as demonstrators demanded accountability for the deaths of 19 people during clashes with security forces.

In his resignation letter, Oli cited Nepal's 'extraordinary circumstances' as his reason for stepping down. Meanwhile, the government reversed its social media ban amid public outrage, highlighting the protesters' influence in shaping national policy. The Gen Z-led movement continues to push for significant political reforms.

