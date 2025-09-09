Deadly Glide Bomb Strikes Ukraine's Yarova Village Amid Tensions

A Russian glide bomb has tragically struck the village of Yarova in eastern Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of at least 21 individuals and leaving nearly two dozen others injured. This devastating incident occurred as elderly residents queued to collect their pensions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed.

President Zelenskyy condemned the attack as 'frankly brutal,' urging the international community to impose further economic sanctions on Russia for its aggressive actions. He called for global action from the United States, Europe, and the G20, emphasizing the need for strong measures to deter Russia's continued assaults.

Yarova, located in the Donetsk region, had previously been under Russian control until a successful Ukrainian counteroffensive last year. With the ongoing conflict showing no signs of resolution, Russian aerial strikes have intensified, with the most recent assault demonstrating the destructive capability of retrofitted Soviet glide bombs.

(With inputs from agencies.)