Left Menu

UN Condemns Israel's Strikes as Violation of Qatar's Sovereignty

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized Israel's actions, labeling them a major breach of Qatar’s sovereignty. He lauded Qatar's efforts in seeking a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages, urging all parties to focus on establishing a long-term peace instead of escalating conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:11 IST
UN Condemns Israel's Strikes as Violation of Qatar's Sovereignty
Antonio Guterres

In a stern rebuke, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Israel's recent military actions as an egregious breach of Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Guterres praised Qatar for its diplomatic efforts to mediate a ceasefire in the volatile Gaza region and to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas.

The Secretary-General stressed the need for all involved parties to commit to achieving a sustainable ceasefire, rather than undermining peace initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's Sleek iPhone Air: A Step Towards the Future

Apple's Sleek iPhone Air: A Step Towards the Future

 Global
2
Delhi High Court Denies Bail Extension for Vikas Yadav in Nitish Katara Murder Case

Delhi High Court Denies Bail Extension for Vikas Yadav in Nitish Katara Murd...

 India
3
Kerala CM Condemns Israeli Minister's Visit Amid Gaza Tensions

Kerala CM Condemns Israeli Minister's Visit Amid Gaza Tensions

 India
4
Bank Executive Acquitted in High-Profile Fraud Case: Justice Served

Bank Executive Acquitted in High-Profile Fraud Case: Justice Served

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025