UN Condemns Israel's Strikes as Violation of Qatar's Sovereignty

In a stern rebuke, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Israel's recent military actions as an egregious breach of Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Guterres praised Qatar for its diplomatic efforts to mediate a ceasefire in the volatile Gaza region and to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas.

The Secretary-General stressed the need for all involved parties to commit to achieving a sustainable ceasefire, rather than undermining peace initiatives.

