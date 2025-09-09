UN Condemns Israel's Strikes as Violation of Qatar's Sovereignty
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized Israel's actions, labeling them a major breach of Qatar’s sovereignty. He lauded Qatar's efforts in seeking a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages, urging all parties to focus on establishing a long-term peace instead of escalating conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:11 IST
In a stern rebuke, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Israel's recent military actions as an egregious breach of Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Guterres praised Qatar for its diplomatic efforts to mediate a ceasefire in the volatile Gaza region and to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas.
The Secretary-General stressed the need for all involved parties to commit to achieving a sustainable ceasefire, rather than undermining peace initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
