Unrest in Doha: Israel Strikes Hamas Leaders Amid Ceasefire Talks

Israel launched a strike on Hamas' leadership in Qatar during US-brokered ceasefire talks. The attack risks destabilizing negotiations aimed at ending the Gaza conflict and releasing Israeli hostages. Qatar condemned the strike, labeling it a violation of international norms. The regional response and ceasefire prospects remain uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:34 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a surprising development on Tuesday, Israel executed a strike targeting Hamas leadership in Qatar, as discussions over a US-backed ceasefire in Gaza were underway, according to officials. This move represents a significant escalation in Israel's military campaign against Hamas and threatens to derail ongoing negotiations seeking to resolve the prolonged conflict and secure the release of Israeli hostages held by the militant group.

The attack, which unfolded against the backdrop of Doha's skyline cloaked in black smoke, marks a rare instance of Qatar, an energy-rich Gulf nation, being directly targeted in the Middle Eastern conflicts since the inception of the current war. Qatar, acknowledged for its critical role as a mediator in the conflict, sharply criticized the Israeli airstrike, with the Foreign Ministry branding it a 'flagrant violation' of international laws and norms, vowing not to tolerate further disruptions to regional security.

As the international community reacts, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has condemned the strike for contravening efforts toward a stable ceasefire. Meanwhile, signs of regional discord emerged as Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed solidarity with Qatar. Despite these tensions, there remains a glimpse of hope as talks continue over a potential US-mediated resolution, albeit mired in controversy with divergent stances from the involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

