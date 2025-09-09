Left Menu

Pope Leo Breaks Silence: Strong Stance on Israel's Qatar Strike

Pope Leo, typically reserved in his public comments, expressed strong concern about Israel's attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar, labeling the situation as 'very serious.' Breaking from his usual diplomatic language, he called for continued efforts towards peace and addressed the plight in Gaza with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Pope Leo

Pope Leo, deviating from his usual reserved public persona, gave strikingly candid remarks on Tuesday regarding Israel's recent military action in Qatar, targeting prominent Hamas leaders.

Expressing deep concern, he described the unfolding circumstances as 'very serious' during a briefing with journalists at his summer retreat in Castel Gandolfo, Italy. The unprecedented Israeli strike in Doha aimed at high-profile figures like Khalil al-Hayya has heightened tensions.

Attempting to strategize peaceful solutions, Leo shared his dialogues with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, indicating the Vatican's desire for stability in Gaza and beyond. Though Rev. Gabriel Romanelli of Gaza's Catholic Church was unreachable for comment, Leo's commitment to peace remains unwavering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

