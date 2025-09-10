China Calls for Stability Amid Nepal's Political Turmoil
China has urged all sectors of Nepal to manage domestic issues effectively and restore social stability after protests led to the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. The Chinese Foreign Ministry highlighted the historical friendship between the nations and emphasized maintaining regional stability.
- Country:
- China
In the wake of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation following intense protests, China has called on Nepal to manage its domestic challenges and regain social stability. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian emphasized the historical friendship between the countries in a press briefing.
Oli's resignation came after demonstrators stormed his office, demanding accountability for the deaths of 19 people in police confrontations. China's response marks its first public comment on the situation, refraining from addressing Oli's pro-China stance and recent visits.
Lin assured that, so far, no Chinese nationals in Nepal had been harmed, and the Chinese embassy has activated an emergency protection plan, urging vigilance and caution among its citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
France in Flames: Nationwide Protests Spark Against Budget Cuts
Tragedy in Nepal: Rising Death Toll Amid Anti-Corruption Protests
Crisis in Nepal: Curfews Imposed Amid Protests and Violence
Nepal in Turmoil: Government Faces Backlash Over Handling of Peaceful Protests
France's interior minister announces nearly 200 arrests in early stages of nationwide day of protests, reports AP.