China Calls for Stability Amid Nepal's Political Turmoil

In the wake of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation following intense protests, China has called on Nepal to manage its domestic challenges and regain social stability. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian emphasized the historical friendship between the countries in a press briefing.

Oli's resignation came after demonstrators stormed his office, demanding accountability for the deaths of 19 people in police confrontations. China's response marks its first public comment on the situation, refraining from addressing Oli's pro-China stance and recent visits.

Lin assured that, so far, no Chinese nationals in Nepal had been harmed, and the Chinese embassy has activated an emergency protection plan, urging vigilance and caution among its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)