Bihar Deputy CM's Controversial Remarks on Nepal's Sovereignty Stir Debate

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary criticized the Congress for Nepal's sovereignty, suggesting that the nation would have thrived as part of India. His comments, drawing social media backlash, came amid discussions on Nepal's political crisis and social media regulations, with parallels drawn to Pakistan's situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:33 IST
Samrat Choudhary
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary sparked controversy with his recent comments blaming the Congress party for Nepal's status as an independent nation. He suggested that the country would have experienced prosperity as part of India.

Choudhary's remarks, made during an interaction with journalists, have drawn significant criticism on social media. He compared Nepal's situation to that of Pakistan, highlighting what he perceives as dire conditions in both nations.

He also touched on the need for regulating social media in India, referencing the political upheaval in Nepal triggered by a mass uprising against a social media ban, which culminated in the toppling of its government and the establishment of military rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

