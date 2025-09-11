Historic Bilateral Talks: India's Modi Meets Mauritius' Ramgoolam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to engage in significant bilateral discussions with Mauritius' Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam on Thursday in the sacred city of Varanasi. The agenda is packed with pertinent topics relating to development partnerships and capacity building, as per official sources.

The two leaders will delve into expanding its collaboration across various sectors such as health, education, and technology, with a sharp focus on emerging fields like renewable energy and the digital economy. This meeting underscores the momentum generated from Modi's state visit to Mauritius in 2025, where an 'enhanced strategic partnership' was announced.

A series of ceremonious activities are lined up for the Mauritian PM's state visit, culminating in cultural exchanges that highlight the historical connections between the two nations. District officials have orchestrated a warm welcome, inclusive of a cultural program, showcasing the deep-seated ties between India and Mauritius.

