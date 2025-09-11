Left Menu

Italy Urges New Sanctions to Pressure Putin

Italy's foreign minister suggested that imposing new sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin is necessary to compel him to negotiate an end to the Ukrainian conflict. By intensifying pressure and hindering the financing of Russia's war efforts, these measures aim to bring Putin to the negotiation table.

Updated: 11-09-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 14:14 IST
Italy's foreign minister has called for new sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, aiming to force negotiations to end the conflict in Ukraine. Addressing the upper house of parliament on Thursday, he emphasized the importance of intensifying pressure.

"We must bring Putin to the negotiating table," said Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. "This involves leveraging every available tool to obstruct the financing of his war machine, including the introduction of new sanctions."

The move highlights Italy's commitment to using economic measures as a strategy to resolve the ongoing conflict and support Ukraine's sovereignty.

