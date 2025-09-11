Sanction Easing and Its Double-Edged Impact on Belarus and Russia

Exiled Belarusian opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya voiced concerns on Thursday, warning that the U.S. decision to relax sanctions on Belarusian airline Belavia could inadvertently benefit Russia. Her remarks were part of a statement given to Reuters by her chief adviser.

The U.S. softened the sanctions after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko released 52 prisoners. While Tsikhanouskaya appreciated the humanitarian intentions and welcomed the release, she criticized the move as a mere trade in human lives, arguing that those individuals should never have been imprisoned initially.

She further highlighted that easing sanctions was pivotal for Lukashenko as it allowed Belarus to procure essential parts for its state airline. However, Tsikhanouskaya cautioned that this relaxation could provide Russia with a backdoor to obtain these parts through Belavia. She noted that the release accounted for just 4% of political prisoners, indicating no real shift in Lukashenko's policies.

