Left Menu

U.S. Envoy Pushes for Release of Belarusian Prisoners

U.S. envoy John Coale is negotiating for the release of 1,400 Belarusian prisoners, whom President Trump termed 'hostages.' Coale aims for their release in a short time and has already secured the freedom of 52 individuals after talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:05 IST
U.S. Envoy Pushes for Release of Belarusian Prisoners

U.S. envoy John Coale has expressed optimism about the imminent release of all 1,400 Belarusian prisoners, whom President Donald Trump has referred to as 'hostages.'

Following negotiations with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Coale announced that 52 prisoners were freed earlier this week.

Coale remains hopeful that the full release of detainees will be achieved shortly, stating, 'Our mission is to get them all out now.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emergency Diversion: Southwest Jet Lands Safely

Emergency Diversion: Southwest Jet Lands Safely

 Global
2
Aim for Gold: India's Compound Archers Set Sights on Asian Championships and Olympic Dream

Aim for Gold: India's Compound Archers Set Sights on Asian Championships and...

 India
3
Miracle Flight: Heart Transplant Saves Young Life in Record Time

Miracle Flight: Heart Transplant Saves Young Life in Record Time

 India
4
Interstate ATM Heist Gang Busted by Police

Interstate ATM Heist Gang Busted by Police

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025