U.S. Envoy Pushes for Release of Belarusian Prisoners

U.S. envoy John Coale has expressed optimism about the imminent release of all 1,400 Belarusian prisoners, whom President Donald Trump has referred to as 'hostages.'

Following negotiations with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Coale announced that 52 prisoners were freed earlier this week.

Coale remains hopeful that the full release of detainees will be achieved shortly, stating, 'Our mission is to get them all out now.'

(With inputs from agencies.)