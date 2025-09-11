Social Media Post Sparks Controversy: BJP Leader Files Complaint Against Actor

A local BJP leader has taken action against a Marathi actor over a contentious social media post.

Sagar Shelar, the Nashik city head of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, alleged that Kiran Mane's Facebook post undermines the democratic fabric of India and has the potential to stir unrest in society. Although the post was about Nepal, it did not specify any individual.

The city police confirmed that no First Information Report (FIR) has been filed regarding the complaint yet.