Social Media Post Sparks Controversy: BJP Leader Files Complaint Against Actor

A local BJP leader filed a complaint against Marathi actor Kiran Mane for a Facebook post that allegedly challenges India's democratic system and could incite societal hatred. The post, linked to Nepal, did not mention specific individuals. As of yet, no FIR has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 11-09-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:19 IST
Social Media Post Sparks Controversy: BJP Leader Files Complaint Against Actor
A local BJP leader has taken action against a Marathi actor over a contentious social media post.

Sagar Shelar, the Nashik city head of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, alleged that Kiran Mane's Facebook post undermines the democratic fabric of India and has the potential to stir unrest in society. Although the post was about Nepal, it did not specify any individual.

The city police confirmed that no First Information Report (FIR) has been filed regarding the complaint yet.

