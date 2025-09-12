Tensions Escalate in Karnataka as Political Speeches Raise Concerns

In a rapidly escalating situation in Karnataka's Maddur town, tensions have mounted after controversial speeches by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. Vijaypura MLA Basanagouda R Patil has been charged with delivering a provocative speech, accused of promoting enmity between communities and hurting religious sentiments, amidst already heightened hostilities following an earlier Ganpati procession.

The move to file the First Information Report comes shortly after another BJP leader, MLC CT Ravi, faced similar accusations for inflammatory remarks. According to the complaint, Ravi's speech allegedly included comments that insulted specific communities and threatened societal harmony. This situation has put the region on edge as officials work to easeing tensions.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar criticized the visiting BJP leaders, accusing them of instigating divisions instead of focusing on development. He challenged them to prioritize governance over politics. Meanwhile, arrests have been made following the September 8 clashes, further underscoring the town's fragile state.

(With inputs from agencies.)