NATO Leaders Address Alliance's First Defense Action
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Supreme Allied Commander Europe Alexus Grynkewich announced a joint news conference in Brussels. This follows Poland's defensive actions against drones in its airspace, marking NATO's first military response during the ongoing war in Ukraine.
NATO's Secretary General Mark Rutte and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Alexus Grynkewich, will address a joint news conference at NATO's headquarters in Brussels at 15:00 GMT. Their remarks follow Poland's recent military action.
Poland shot down drones within its airspace, supported by NATO ally military aircraft. This event marks the first time NATO has engaged in a defensive strike amidst the conflict with Russia.
The incident highlights the alliance's readiness to support member nations and reinforces its defensive posture amid continued tensions in Ukraine.
