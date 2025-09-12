Left Menu

NATO Leaders Address Alliance's First Defense Action

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Supreme Allied Commander Europe Alexus Grynkewich announced a joint news conference in Brussels. This follows Poland's defensive actions against drones in its airspace, marking NATO's first military response during the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:17 IST
NATO Leaders Address Alliance's First Defense Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

NATO's Secretary General Mark Rutte and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Alexus Grynkewich, will address a joint news conference at NATO's headquarters in Brussels at 15:00 GMT. Their remarks follow Poland's recent military action.

Poland shot down drones within its airspace, supported by NATO ally military aircraft. This event marks the first time NATO has engaged in a defensive strike amidst the conflict with Russia.

The incident highlights the alliance's readiness to support member nations and reinforces its defensive posture amid continued tensions in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Government Boosts Opium Poppy Cultivation Licenses for 2025-26

Government Boosts Opium Poppy Cultivation Licenses for 2025-26

 India
2
Unlikely Bipartisan Effort to Preserve Healthcare Credits Amidst Political Divide

Unlikely Bipartisan Effort to Preserve Healthcare Credits Amidst Political D...

 Global
3
Tragic Tale in Balaghat: Mother and Son Swept Away

Tragic Tale in Balaghat: Mother and Son Swept Away

 India
4
Delhi High Court Dismisses Activist's Plea Over Travel Ban

Delhi High Court Dismisses Activist's Plea Over Travel Ban

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025