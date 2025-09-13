UN Resolution: Push for Peace in Israel-Palestine Conflict

In a significant move, the UN General Assembly voted in favor of a resolution endorsing the New York Declaration, aimed at a two-state solution to the longstanding Israel-Palestinian conflict. This action was met with resistance from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The resolution, sponsored by France and Saudi Arabia, was passed by a wide margin but faced criticism from Israel and its allies, including the United States. Opposition leaders dismissed the resolution as ineffective, arguing it undermines serious diplomatic efforts.

Despite these tensions, the declaration received broad support from the international community, reflecting a push for peace and recognition of a Palestinian state. The document condemned violence from both sides and called for the transition of governance in Palestinian territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)