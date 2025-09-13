Left Menu

UN Resolution: Push for Peace in Israel-Palestine Conflict

The UN General Assembly voted to support a two-state solution in the Israel-Palestinian conflict, facing opposition from Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu. The resolution, backed by France and Saudi Arabia, aims to end the long-standing conflict, seeking international recognition for a Palestinian state amid ongoing violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 13-09-2025 02:00 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 02:00 IST
UN Resolution: Push for Peace in Israel-Palestine Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, the UN General Assembly voted in favor of a resolution endorsing the New York Declaration, aimed at a two-state solution to the longstanding Israel-Palestinian conflict. This action was met with resistance from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The resolution, sponsored by France and Saudi Arabia, was passed by a wide margin but faced criticism from Israel and its allies, including the United States. Opposition leaders dismissed the resolution as ineffective, arguing it undermines serious diplomatic efforts.

Despite these tensions, the declaration received broad support from the international community, reflecting a push for peace and recognition of a Palestinian state. The document condemned violence from both sides and called for the transition of governance in Palestinian territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Broadens Trade Restrictions Amid Global Concerns

U.S. Broadens Trade Restrictions Amid Global Concerns

 Global
2
Railroad Titans: The $85 Billion Transformation of American Freight

Railroad Titans: The $85 Billion Transformation of American Freight

 Global
3
Escalating Tensions: The Struggle for Control in Occupied Territories

Escalating Tensions: The Struggle for Control in Occupied Territories

 Global
4
High Tensions at U.N.: NATO Allies Respond to Russian Drone Incursion

High Tensions at U.N.: NATO Allies Respond to Russian Drone Incursion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025