Kerala's Electoral Showdown: Opposition Accuses BJP Over Voter List Moves
Kerala's Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, accuses the BJP of using the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to disrupt fair elections, aiming to revert the voter list to 2002. The Congress-led UDF promises strong opposition to this contentious move, aligning with the looming nationwide rollout by the Election Commission.
V D Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition in Kerala's Legislative Assembly, has criticized the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as a stratagem by the BJP to manipulate the democratic process. He asserted that this measure would disenfranchise many long-time voters in the state by reverting to the 2002 voter list.
Satheesan emphasized the Congress-led UDF's commitment to fiercely oppose this initiative, drawing parallels to similar protests witnessed in Bihar. Concerns escalated after the Election Commission signaled an all-India SIR rollout, potentially reshaping voter lists across several states.
With five assembly elections, including Kerala's, on the horizon, authorities suggest that these changes could take place around the end of 2025. As the tension mounts, political leaders and citizens alike scrutinize the implications of the impending electoral adjustments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
