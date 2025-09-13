Left Menu

Kerala's Electoral Showdown: Opposition Accuses BJP Over Voter List Moves

Kerala's Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, accuses the BJP of using the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to disrupt fair elections, aiming to revert the voter list to 2002. The Congress-led UDF promises strong opposition to this contentious move, aligning with the looming nationwide rollout by the Election Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 13-09-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 11:31 IST
Kerala's Electoral Showdown: Opposition Accuses BJP Over Voter List Moves
V D Satheesan
  • Country:
  • India

V D Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition in Kerala's Legislative Assembly, has criticized the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as a stratagem by the BJP to manipulate the democratic process. He asserted that this measure would disenfranchise many long-time voters in the state by reverting to the 2002 voter list.

Satheesan emphasized the Congress-led UDF's commitment to fiercely oppose this initiative, drawing parallels to similar protests witnessed in Bihar. Concerns escalated after the Election Commission signaled an all-India SIR rollout, potentially reshaping voter lists across several states.

With five assembly elections, including Kerala's, on the horizon, authorities suggest that these changes could take place around the end of 2025. As the tension mounts, political leaders and citizens alike scrutinize the implications of the impending electoral adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Narendra Modi reaches Kuki-dominated Churachandpur in Manipur, to lay foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore.

PM Narendra Modi reaches Kuki-dominated Churachandpur in Manipur, to lay fou...

 India
2
Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Key Accused Arrested in Kerala

Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Key Accused Arrested in Kerala

 India
3
Security Forces Achieve Major Success Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Security Forces Achieve Major Success Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

 India
4
Price Cut Prescription: NPPA Directs Pharma Companies to Lower Drug Costs

Price Cut Prescription: NPPA Directs Pharma Companies to Lower Drug Costs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025