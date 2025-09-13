Kerala's Electoral Showdown: Opposition Accuses BJP Over Voter List Moves

V D Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition in Kerala's Legislative Assembly, has criticized the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as a stratagem by the BJP to manipulate the democratic process. He asserted that this measure would disenfranchise many long-time voters in the state by reverting to the 2002 voter list.

Satheesan emphasized the Congress-led UDF's commitment to fiercely oppose this initiative, drawing parallels to similar protests witnessed in Bihar. Concerns escalated after the Election Commission signaled an all-India SIR rollout, potentially reshaping voter lists across several states.

With five assembly elections, including Kerala's, on the horizon, authorities suggest that these changes could take place around the end of 2025. As the tension mounts, political leaders and citizens alike scrutinize the implications of the impending electoral adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)