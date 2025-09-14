Zelenskiy's Call to Cease Russian Oil Purchases
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged international allies to impose sanctions on Russian oil purchases. He emphasized the need to avoid excuses and reduce reliance on Russian energy, pointing out that the United States supports this stance. Zelenskiy called for unified global action against Russian energy exports.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has issued a fervent appeal to international allies, urging them to halt the purchase of Russian oil.
He emphasized the importance of sanctions against Russia, asserting that Europe, the U.S., G7, and G20 need to act decisively and avoid making excuses.
Zelenskiy highlighted the U.S.'s supportive stance and stressed the global necessity to reduce dependency on Russian energy to diminish its war capabilities.
