Zelenskiy's Call to Cease Russian Oil Purchases

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has issued a fervent appeal to international allies, urging them to halt the purchase of Russian oil.

He emphasized the importance of sanctions against Russia, asserting that Europe, the U.S., G7, and G20 need to act decisively and avoid making excuses.

Zelenskiy highlighted the U.S.'s supportive stance and stressed the global necessity to reduce dependency on Russian energy to diminish its war capabilities.