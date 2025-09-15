Left Menu

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 15-09-2025 19:08 IST
Nepal's interim govt aims to conduct election on time in free and impartial atmosphere: Home Minister Aryal
Nepal's newly-appointed Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal on Monday said that the interim government aims to conduct the general election on time in a free and impartial atmosphere.

Aryal, a prominent lawyer who played a key role in the recent Gen Z negotiations, was sworn in on Monday as Minister for Home Affairs and for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

Soon after the swearing-in ceremony, he assumed his office.

Talking to the media after assuming office, Aryal said that the caretaker government was formed with this explicit mandate to conduct free and fair elections.

According to Aryal, rebuilding infrastructures damaged during the recent demonstrations and guaranteeing good governance will be the government's priorities.

''If those displaced by the revolt see a path for reentry, they must test themselves through the election and seek citizens' mandate,'' he said.

He also vowed an investigation into the alleged excessive use of force during the demonstrations that led to the death of 72 people.

Sushila Karki became Nepal's first woman prime minister on Sunday, ending days of political uncertainty after the ouster of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli following youth-led 'Gen Z' protests against his government over corruption and a government ban on social media.

The new government is mandated to conduct fresh elections on March 5, 2026.

