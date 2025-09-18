Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Criticizes Opposition's Power Aspirations

Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya, launched a scathing attack on opposition figures, notably Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, likening their desire for authority to a fish out of water.

Maurya asserted that these politicians are unlikely to achieve their goals, forecasting that the BJP would maintain its dominance until 2047. He emphasized that the party would continue under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stewardship for another 25 years.

The deputy CM also criticized Gandhi's habitual boasting, which he claimed never comes to fruition, and ridiculed Akhilesh Yadav for being disconnected from ground realities. Maurya defended BJP workers against accusations, stating SP members were the actual hooligans.

(With inputs from agencies.)