Ajit Pawar Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Claims
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vote theft allegations, calling them baseless. Gandhi accused the Chief Election Commissioner of bias and claimed vote deletions and additions in Karnataka and Rajura. Pawar countered, highlighting past victories of opposition parties in various states.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar dismissed the recent allegations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, labeling them as meaningless and a reaction to electoral setbacks.
Rahul Gandhi had earlier accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of shielding those undermining democracy, citing evidence from a Karnataka constituency where votes were allegedly being removed ahead of elections.
Pawar emphasized that the opposition faced no issues during previous successful elections and highlighted the victories in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and other states, arguing that the claims of irregularities arise only after losses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Calls for Ballot Paper Return Amid 'Vote Theft' Claims
Congress Accuses Election Commission of Voter List Manipulation Amidst Allegations
Bihar Elections: NDA's Anticipated Triumph and the Congress Conundrum
CPI(M) and Congress Clash Over Alleged Smear Campaigns
Family Seeks Justice After Congress Leader's Tragic Demise