Ajit Pawar Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Claims

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vote theft allegations, calling them baseless. Gandhi accused the Chief Election Commissioner of bias and claimed vote deletions and additions in Karnataka and Rajura. Pawar countered, highlighting past victories of opposition parties in various states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 18-09-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 23:11 IST
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar dismissed the recent allegations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, labeling them as meaningless and a reaction to electoral setbacks.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of shielding those undermining democracy, citing evidence from a Karnataka constituency where votes were allegedly being removed ahead of elections.

Pawar emphasized that the opposition faced no issues during previous successful elections and highlighted the victories in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and other states, arguing that the claims of irregularities arise only after losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

