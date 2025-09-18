Ajit Pawar Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Claims

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar dismissed the recent allegations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, labeling them as meaningless and a reaction to electoral setbacks.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of shielding those undermining democracy, citing evidence from a Karnataka constituency where votes were allegedly being removed ahead of elections.

Pawar emphasized that the opposition faced no issues during previous successful elections and highlighted the victories in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and other states, arguing that the claims of irregularities arise only after losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)