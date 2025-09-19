Calls for Special Support Package in Bhavnagar Ahead of PM Modi's Visit

Rajya Sabha MP and senior Gujarat Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil called for a special package and policy for the diamond and shipbreaking industries in Bhavnagar on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bhavnagar on Saturday to inaugurate projects related to ports and shipping development.

Gohil urged the PM to address the remunerative pricing issue for cotton, onion, and groundnut farmers, visit rain-affected areas, and rename Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi cricket stadium to honor Sardar Patel.

(With inputs from agencies.)