Left Menu

Calls for Special Support Package in Bhavnagar Ahead of PM Modi's Visit

Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil urges a support policy for Bhavnagar's diamond and shipbreaking sectors. Ahead of PM Modi's visit, he stresses fair crop prices for farmers and renaming of Ahmedabad's cricket stadium. Gohil questions unfulfilled promises from Modi's tenure as Gujarat CM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-09-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 21:34 IST
Calls for Special Support Package in Bhavnagar Ahead of PM Modi's Visit
Shaktisinh Gohil
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha MP and senior Gujarat Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil called for a special package and policy for the diamond and shipbreaking industries in Bhavnagar on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bhavnagar on Saturday to inaugurate projects related to ports and shipping development.

Gohil urged the PM to address the remunerative pricing issue for cotton, onion, and groundnut farmers, visit rain-affected areas, and rename Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi cricket stadium to honor Sardar Patel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Floods: Lives Lost in Annamayya's Heavy Rains

Tragic Floods: Lives Lost in Annamayya's Heavy Rains

 India
2
Goa Embraces Innovation with AI-Powered Hospitality Hub

Goa Embraces Innovation with AI-Powered Hospitality Hub

 India
3
Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Arrest of Robbery Suspects

Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Arrest of Robbery Suspects

 India
4
Road Rage, Abduction, and Allegations: The Khedkar Controversy Unfolds

Road Rage, Abduction, and Allegations: The Khedkar Controversy Unfolds

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025