Clashes Erupt at Anti-Migration Rally in The Hague

Violent anti-migration protests in The Hague led to clashes between demonstrators and police, resulting in the use of tear gas and water cannon. Thousands rallied for stricter migration policies, with some protesters setting a police car on fire and targeting political party offices.

In The Hague, significant unrest unfolded as anti-migration demonstrators clashed violently with police forces. The protest, organized by a right-wing activist, saw thousands calling for stricter migration policies, just weeks ahead of a national election.

Law enforcement used tear gas and water cannons in response to escalating violence, which included rock and bottle throwing, as captured by broadcaster NOS. Protestors also set a police vehicle ablaze and temporarily obstructed a nearby highway.

Amid these tensions, several windows at the D66 party headquarters were smashed. Although populist leader Geert Wilders did not attend, he denounced the violence on social media, labeling the aggressors as "idiots."

