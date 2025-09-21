Left Menu

Mutharika Takes Early Lead in Malawi's Presidential Race

Malawi's former president, Peter Mutharika, leads in the presidential election, challenging incumbent Lazarus Chakwera. This election is highly competitive, with economic discontent and historical factors influencing voter sentiment. Provisional results show Mutharika ahead. A candidate must secure more than 50% for victory to avoid a second round.

Blantyre | Updated: 21-09-2025 13:15 IST
  • Malawi

Former President Peter Mutharika has surged ahead in Malawi's presidential race, outperforming incumbent Lazarus Chakwera, according to early results. Mutharika's 51% compares favorably to Chakwera's nearly 39%, with one-quarter of council results analyzed. Both candidates represent the political powerhouses of the nation.

The nation remains in anticipation as full results are awaited by September 24. Mutharika's historical presidency showcased infrastructural strides and inflation reduction, though controversies like perceived cronyism marked his tenure. Chakwera, despite a reformist agenda, faces criticism over sluggish anti-corruption efforts.

Economic hurdles, including drought and cyclone impacts tied to climate change, loom over the electorate while inflation persists over 20%. The election commission emphasizes the need for thorough verification of results to ensure electoral integrity, reminding candidates against self-declarations of victory. Previously, election inconsistencies led to Mutharika's 2019 annulment.

