Reform UK Proposes Stricter Immigration Policies Ahead of 2029 Election

Nigel Farage's populist Reform UK party intends to implement stricter immigration controls if they win the upcoming elections. Aimed at reducing migrant influxes, their proposal targets higher earners proficient in English, altering the current system to favor a five-year renewable work visa over Indefinite Leave to Remain.

The path to citizenship under Reform UK's new policy would significantly toughen, requiring seven years of residency before initiation. Farage, addressing a press conference, emphasized that welfare benefits would remain exclusive to UK citizens, thus reshaping who can access such support upon entering Britain.

With immigration serving as a pivotal electoral issue overshadowing even the economy, the British government is already under pressure, proposing similar reforms with longer waiting periods. As Reform UK leads in the polls, it highlights an urgency for policymakers to respond to growing public sentiment concerning immigration.

