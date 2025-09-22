Left Menu

Protest Interrupts PM Modi's Speech in Arunachal Pradesh

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in Arunachal Pradesh, a protest by a 17-year-old youth led to a brief disruption. The situation was quickly controlled, and the event proceeded. Modi highlighted development projects and reaffirmed the importance of the Northeast to India's growth strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 22-09-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 17:54 IST
Protest Interrupts PM Modi's Speech in Arunachal Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced a brief interruption during his speech in Arunachal Pradesh when a 17-year-old protester was detained for waving a banner. The banner, urging government action for Ladakh, was shown shortly after Modi inaugurated key infrastructure projects.

The young protester, Higio Obin, was swiftly removed from the venue, allowing the event to continue smoothly. Modi used the platform to emphasize Arunachal Pradesh as a pivotal part of India's development goals, particularly in infrastructure and connectivity.

Despite the brief disruption, the audience remained supportive of the Prime Minister, reinforcing his vision for the Northeast. State BJP spokesperson Mutchu Mithi downplayed the protest, describing it as inconsequential and praising the local reception of Modi's visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

 Global
2
Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

 Global
3
Negligence in Uttarakhand Hospital Leads to Stern Actions: Eight Officials Penalized

Negligence in Uttarakhand Hospital Leads to Stern Actions: Eight Officials P...

 India
4
White House Backs Border Chief Amid Bribery Allegations

White House Backs Border Chief Amid Bribery Allegations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025