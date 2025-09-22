Protest Interrupts PM Modi's Speech in Arunachal Pradesh
During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in Arunachal Pradesh, a protest by a 17-year-old youth led to a brief disruption. The situation was quickly controlled, and the event proceeded. Modi highlighted development projects and reaffirmed the importance of the Northeast to India's growth strategy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced a brief interruption during his speech in Arunachal Pradesh when a 17-year-old protester was detained for waving a banner. The banner, urging government action for Ladakh, was shown shortly after Modi inaugurated key infrastructure projects.
The young protester, Higio Obin, was swiftly removed from the venue, allowing the event to continue smoothly. Modi used the platform to emphasize Arunachal Pradesh as a pivotal part of India's development goals, particularly in infrastructure and connectivity.
Despite the brief disruption, the audience remained supportive of the Prime Minister, reinforcing his vision for the Northeast. State BJP spokesperson Mutchu Mithi downplayed the protest, describing it as inconsequential and praising the local reception of Modi's visit.
