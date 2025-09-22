Left Menu

Congress Accuses BJP of 'Vote Chori' in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain accused BJP of winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections through 'vote chori', alleging they can't win on their performance. He launched a 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' campaign to raise awareness on voting rights. Congress continues to push for J&K statehood and flood compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:13 IST
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain has leveled serious accusations against the BJP, suggesting that the party secured victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections through manipulative practices he dubbed as 'vote chori'. According to Hussain, the BJP is incapable of winning elections based on its governance track record and instead resorts to controversial issues or leveraging government agencies.

At a press conference, Hussain outlined the Congress party's ongoing campaign 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod', which aims to educate the electorate nationwide on their paramount voting rights. He emphasized the critical nature of the democratic right to vote, which he believes faces threats under the current political climate.

In addition to election concerns, Hussain reiterated the Congress party's dedication to restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, vowing to mobilize efforts across households. He also criticized the compensation provided to the flood-affected regions of J&K, demanding a more substantial response to the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

