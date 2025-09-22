Congress Accuses BJP of 'Vote Chori' in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain has leveled serious accusations against the BJP, suggesting that the party secured victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections through manipulative practices he dubbed as 'vote chori'. According to Hussain, the BJP is incapable of winning elections based on its governance track record and instead resorts to controversial issues or leveraging government agencies.

At a press conference, Hussain outlined the Congress party's ongoing campaign 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod', which aims to educate the electorate nationwide on their paramount voting rights. He emphasized the critical nature of the democratic right to vote, which he believes faces threats under the current political climate.

In addition to election concerns, Hussain reiterated the Congress party's dedication to restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, vowing to mobilize efforts across households. He also criticized the compensation provided to the flood-affected regions of J&K, demanding a more substantial response to the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)