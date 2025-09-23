Left Menu

Cracks Emerge in DMK-Congress Alliance Amid Power Disputes

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the ruling DMK-Congress alliance of showing signs of internal rift. He highlighted power-sharing demands made by Congress and alleged corruption under DMK's rule, further discussing historical and current tensions between AIADMK and DMK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ooty | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:59 IST
Edappadi K Palaniswami
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday claimed a growing rift within the alliance of the ruling DMK and Congress, citing power-sharing demands by Congress as a key factor. Addressing a crowd at a major election rally, Palaniswami pointed to recent remarks by Congress leader Girish Chodankar, who allegedly voiced a demand for 50% of Assembly seats in the 2026 polls and a share in power.

Palaniswami further alleged that Congress legislator S Rajeshkumar expressed doubt over DMK's electoral success, hinting at a coalition government should DMK win. Additionally, Palaniswami accused the DMK regime of protecting individuals involved in a kidney transplant scandal linked to a hospital owned by a DMK legislator, and of resisting a CBI probe into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

Targeting the Chief Minister Stalin's Europe tour, Palaniswami accused him of providing false investment information. He also defended AIADMK's head office in Chennai, countering claims allegedly made by DMK's Kanimozhi. Palaniswami remarked on historical tensions by recalling AIADMK's support for DMK during a past party office dispute, emphasizing his party's enduring strength and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

