CWC Meeting in Patna: A Strategic Move or Political Tradition?

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, scheduled to be held in Patna, is set to tackle significant issues, including 'vote theft' and US tariffs under Trump. Bihar Congress President Rajesh Kumar revealed these topics ahead of Wednesday's gathering.

Top Congress leaders, such as AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meria Kumar, are expected to attend the meeting. BJP leaders have criticized the choice of Patna as the meeting location, labeling it a strategic move ahead of the Bihar assembly elections.

Despite the criticism, RJD leader Sudhakar Singh believes the meeting will send a positive message benefiting the Congress and the INDIA bloc. The CWC meeting's presence in Patna counters BJP claims, emphasizing historical precedents of diverse meeting venues.