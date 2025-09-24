CWC Meeting in Patna: A Strategic Move or Political Tradition?
Bihar Congress President Rajesh Kumar announced that key issues such as 'vote theft' and tariffs imposed by the Trump administration would be discussed at the upcoming CWC meeting in Patna. The meeting has sparked political debate, with BJP leaders criticizing its location as a tactic ahead of state elections.
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, scheduled to be held in Patna, is set to tackle significant issues, including 'vote theft' and US tariffs under Trump. Bihar Congress President Rajesh Kumar revealed these topics ahead of Wednesday's gathering.
Top Congress leaders, such as AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meria Kumar, are expected to attend the meeting. BJP leaders have criticized the choice of Patna as the meeting location, labeling it a strategic move ahead of the Bihar assembly elections.
Despite the criticism, RJD leader Sudhakar Singh believes the meeting will send a positive message benefiting the Congress and the INDIA bloc. The CWC meeting's presence in Patna counters BJP claims, emphasizing historical precedents of diverse meeting venues.
