In a surprising diplomatic turn, President Donald Trump urged Ukraine to act swiftly to capitalize on what he claims are Russia's economic vulnerabilities, suggesting Ukraine could retake all territories lost to Russian forces.

Speaking through Truth Social, Trump asserted that this moment is crucial for Kyiv. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reacting to Trump's comments, noted that Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy at the UN General Assembly might have influenced his statement.

Peskov reassured that Russia maintains economic stability despite sanctions and global turmoil, while continuing deliberate military advances in Ukraine. He dismissed Trump's description of Russia as a 'paper tiger' by emphasizing Russia's resilience.

