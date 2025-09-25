World Leaders Unite: Lula and Zelenskiy's Path to Peace

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held a pivotal meeting at the United Nations General Assembly, emphasizing the urgent need for peace between Ukraine and Russia.

Lula argued that military actions would not resolve the ongoing conflict and stressed the importance of negotiating a ceasefire through the United Nations. He highlighted the need for a diplomatic solution that considers the safety concerns of both countries.

Meanwhile, Zelenskiy described the talks as 'meaningful,' calling for strong international pressure on Russia to facilitate dialogue. The meeting marked a significant diplomatic engagement, with both leaders expressing a commitment to peace and leaving the door open for future discussions on trade and economic issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)