Left Menu

World Leaders Unite: Lula and Zelenskiy's Path to Peace

Brazilian President Lula met with Ukrainian leader Zelenskiy at the UN General Assembly to discuss the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Lula emphasized a ceasefire and UN mediation, while Zelenskiy highlighted the need for international pressure on Russia. Both leaders left open future discussions, including trade and economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 02:24 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 02:24 IST
World Leaders Unite: Lula and Zelenskiy's Path to Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held a pivotal meeting at the United Nations General Assembly, emphasizing the urgent need for peace between Ukraine and Russia.

Lula argued that military actions would not resolve the ongoing conflict and stressed the importance of negotiating a ceasefire through the United Nations. He highlighted the need for a diplomatic solution that considers the safety concerns of both countries.

Meanwhile, Zelenskiy described the talks as 'meaningful,' calling for strong international pressure on Russia to facilitate dialogue. The meeting marked a significant diplomatic engagement, with both leaders expressing a commitment to peace and leaving the door open for future discussions on trade and economic issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Disruption Grounds Flights at Aalborg Airport

Drone Disruption Grounds Flights at Aalborg Airport

 Global
2
Hopeful Breakthrough: U.S. Unveils 21-Point Peace Plan for Middle East Amidst Ongoing Gaza Conflict

Hopeful Breakthrough: U.S. Unveils 21-Point Peace Plan for Middle East Amids...

 Global
3
U.S. Warns Europe on Transatlantic Travel Restrictions

U.S. Warns Europe on Transatlantic Travel Restrictions

 Global
4
Ukraine and Syria Rekindle Diplomatic Ties at UN General Assembly

Ukraine and Syria Rekindle Diplomatic Ties at UN General Assembly

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025