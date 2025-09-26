Gehlot Criticizes Modi's Silence on Kanhaiyalal Sahu Murder Case

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the 2022 Kanhaiyalal Sahu murder case during his Banswara visit.

Gehlot argues that the central government prioritizes electoral politics over justice, with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) still not delivering on punishment for the crime. He expressed concern over the lack of acknowledgment from top leaders, claiming it shows a lack of sensitivity.

Meanwhile, Modi's address focused on new infrastructure projects, sidestepping the murder case that has distressed Rajasthan's people.