Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Lauds Brother's Patriotism at Bihar Rally

At a solo rally in Bihar, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra praised her brother Rahul Gandhi as a 'real patriot' for his 4,000 km walk to understand people’s issues. She criticized the BJP for divisive tactics and urged voters to seek real change in the upcoming assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Motihari | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:23 IST
At a rally in Bihar, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hailed her brother Rahul Gandhi's patriotism, citing his 4,000 km foot journey to engage with the public. Her first solo rally in the state saw her joining the local dialect, Bhojpuri, to strike a chord with the audience.

Vadra took aim at the BJP for allegedly utilizing caste and religious divides to win elections and accused them of failing to address the real issues affecting Bihar's populace. She warned voters against being swayed by temporary handouts intended to influence their vote.

The Congress leader criticized Bihar's infrastructure woes and questioned the motives behind recent economic initiatives by the NDA. Her remarks set the stage for the upcoming state assembly polls, where the INDIA bloc aims to challenge the ruling coalition of NDA led by JD(U) in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

